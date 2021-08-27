After saying Joe Biden showed ‘weakness’ at a briefing, Donald Trump Jr. has received backlash.

Donald Trump Jr. has been chastised for tweeting a photo of Vice President Joe Biden with the caption “This Is What Weakness Looks Like.”

Biden is photographed with his head inclined down and his hands touching. It was taken during a press conference following the suicide bombings near Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, which claimed the lives of at least 13 American service men.

At the time of the photo, Biden was answering questions from Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy. Doocy pressed the president on whether he bears any responsibility for the events in Afghanistan over the last two weeks.

“I bear responsibility for, ultimately, everything that has happened recently,” Biden told Doocy, adding that the plan was put in place by his predecessor, former President Donald Trump.

He continued, “You know as well as I do that a past president negotiated a deal with the Taliban to have all Americans out of Afghanistan by May 1.”

In exchange, he was promised that the Taliban would continue to attack others but not American forces, according to Biden. “Do you recall that?”

Doocy persisted in his line of questioning, saying, “Do you think the people have a problem with the way things have happened?”

That caused Biden to rest his head on his hands and close his eyes for a moment, taking a breath before continuing.

DOOCY: “Are you responsible for the way things have turned out in the previous two weeks?”

BIDEN: “You and I both know that a past president made a deal with the Taliban to withdraw all American troops out of Afghanistan by May 1…” pic.twitter.com/cUb24FhJar

August 26, 2021 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom)

Trump Jr. jumped on the photograph, tweeting it out of context as apparent proof of Biden’s “weakness” in office. His message followed his father’s comments, in which he blamed Biden’s “weakness” for the events in Kabul.

However, he soon found himself in the midst of a social media storm, with a number of well-known figures slamming his tweet on the platform.

