After saving the life of an elderly neighbor, a ‘Good Boy’ Beagle received a ‘Heroic Dog Award.’

Milo, a Maryland beagle rescue, may have been in the right place at the right moment. It’s a lot more than that for one 85-year-old woman. Milo may have saved her life, and now he’s being recognized for it.

Makayla Swift Swift, a Silver Spring resident, adopted the observant Milo, and it’s paying off handsomely. Lavelette White, Swift’s grandma, told the Washington Post that the puppy is a wonderful social butterfly with a lot of activity.

“He’s bursting at the seams with enthusiasm,” White remarked.

“He is a people person. He is adored by everyone who knows him. He’s very adorable and nice.” Beagles have been employed as working dogs for years to sniff out disease, bedbugs, food, and other things, and their ears function together. Beagles’ ears “collect scent particles and maintain them close to the dog’s nose, so he can take in as much information as possible,” according to the AKC. Things, Swift’s senses, kicked in as he prepared to take Milo for a walk one early November day. Milo dashed across the street to a neighbor’s house, which belonged to Sherry Starr, an 85-year-old woman.

Swift admitted, “I couldn’t catch him.” “He began scratching against the entrance door. ‘Why is he literally trying to break into her house?’ I wonder.” Milo was reacting to Starr’s cry for rescue, she realized.

“At this moment, he gets pretty serious,” Swift stated. “He’s barking like a dog.” Starr had fallen in the bathroom and became jammed between the toilet and the bathtub hours before, as his barking indicated.

“All of a sudden, I slipped between the toilet and the tub,” Starr explained. “I smashed my head against the tile floor. I was unable to move in any way. I’m thinking to myself, “I’m going to die here.”” Swift was inspired by Milo’s alerts to summon an ambulance to assist in Starr’s rescue. Swift describes her puppy as a “gift in her life,” and animal rights group PETA agrees. Milo was presented with the “Heroic Dog Award.” Swift will receive a framed certificate for her efforts, as well as a basket of toys and treats for the hero dog.

PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien said, “When this dog realized that his vulnerable neighbor needed immediate assistance, he took his guardian right to her doorstep.” This is a condensed version of the information.