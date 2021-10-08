After revealing Kelis’ stage IV cancer diagnosis, her husband thanks the public for their support.

Mike Mora, Kelis’ husband, has received an outpouring of support since admitting he had Stage IV stomach cancer and will be diagnosed in 2020.

Mora, 36, who has been married to singer Kelis, 42, since 2014, went to Instagram at the end of September to disclose details of his cancer struggle, as well as reveal that doctors had given him 18 months to live just over a year ago.

As social media fans flooded Mora’s account with well wishes, he returned to the image-sharing platform on Wednesday to express his gratitude.

“The outpouring of support has been really overwhelming,” Mora wrote. “I’m overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and encouragement. I am extremely grateful. It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions. However, I believe it is making me stronger in the long run.

“I’ve made every effort to respond to all messages.” Please accept my apologies if I have not done so. I’ve never received so many messages in my entire life. To everyone, [love]. “The narrative will not end here.” Mora described how, shortly after he and his family moved to a farm outside of Los Angeles, he began experiencing “the worst pain” in his stomach.

Kelis had just given birth to their daughter at the time. They also have a 5-year-old son Shepherd, and Kelis has a 12-year-old son with her ex-husband Nas, Knight.

“I’m losing my appetite.” “Pain in my back started creeping in as well,” Mora said of his symptoms, which he initially mistook for an ulcer, adding that he “finally decided to do something about it.” It was past my bedtime. However, it was just in time.” He was diagnosed with advanced stomach adenocarcinoma after seeing three experts and undergoing an endoscopic biopsy.

“This picture was shot as I was being transferred to the oncology area of UCLA Santa Monica from nearby Ronald Reagan hospital,” Mora wrote in a post, sharing a photograph of a man’s back.

