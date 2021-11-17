After reports of the Staples Center’s renaming, Vanessa Bryant refers to it as the ‘House That Kobe Built.’

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, has reacted to the Staples Center’s renaming as Crypto.com Arena by referring to it as “The House That Kobe Built.”

The 20,000-seat downtown facility, which is home to NBA clubs the Lakers, Kings, and Clippers, as well as the WNBA’s Sparks, will be named after the Singapore cryptocurrency exchange as part of a $700 million transaction, it was announced late Tuesday.

Bryant, whose late husband was a Lakers star, used her Instagram Story shortly after the news broke to express her own reaction.

“Forever known as ‘The House That Kobe Built,” she captioned a shot of the massive venue with an image of her husband plastered on the front of the structure.

Following the passing of the NBA hall of famer, the Staples Center was frequently referred to in such terms. When the helicopter they were traveling in crashed near Calabasas, California, in January 2020, the sportsman and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine persons killed.

“The next decade belongs to crypto,” Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek told the Los Angeles Times, adding that the name places L.A. and the venue “right at the center of everything.”

“People will look back on this moment in the next several years as the moment when crypto crossed the abyss into the mainstream,” he continued.

