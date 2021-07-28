After reports of a collapse, Bob Odenkirk, star of ‘Better Call Saul,’ receives an outpouring of support.

After falling on the set of the hit TV program Better Call Saul, Bob Odenkirk has received an outpouring of support.

The 58-year-old actor was reportedly shooting sequences for his critically praised AMC series when the incident occurred on Tuesday, according to TMZ.

According to the website, he was rushed to the hospital and is still there. The fall of Odenkirk has yet to be officially confirmed.

A spokesperson for Bob Odenkirk has been contacted for comment by this website.

As word spread, Odenkirk got an outpouring of support from a wide range of people, many of whom rushed to Twitter to express their condolences and prayers.

“If you watch Better Call Saul (one of TV’s truly great shows) and have ever felt like an outsider excluded from something you wanted to be a part of, you will identify intensely with Bob Odenkirk,” TCM anchor Ben Mankiewicz stated. “I don’t know who he is, but he is important to me. I’m extending my love as well.”

Will Menaker, a podcaster, wrote, “Big prayers for national treasure Bob Odenkirk.”

“Hopefully he was just dehydrated or something,” comedian Kath Barbadoro said of Odenkirk. “I can’t live with a world where bob odenkirk is suffering.”

“I adore Bob Odenkirk and hope he’s doing well,” novelist and actor John Hodgman said.

“Pray for Bob Odenkirk, who is incredibly talented. Dan McLaughlin, a senior writer for the National Review, tweeted, “Hope he’s OK.”

Alan Sepinwall, the leading TV reviewer for Rolling Stone, reacted to the news by saying, “Ugh.”

Right now, I’m thinking wonderful thoughts about Bob Odenkirk.”

