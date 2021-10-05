After Renee Baio’s Sandy Hook comments resurfaced, Scott Baio defends her.

After their comments regarding the Sandy Hook tragedy resurfaced, Scott Baio and his wife Renee Sloan are in a Twitter spat with singer Richard Marx.

The former Hollywood heartthrob and Happy Days star has courted controversy in recent years due to his conservative views and strong social media presence.

The actor resorted to Twitter on Monday night to defend his wife over a contentious conspiracy theory surrounding the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting.

Baio and his wife shared the conspiracy notion that Sandy Hook parents were actors in 2017, which sparked a Twitter frenzy this week.

Baio alleged in August of that year that the mother of Vicki Soto, a teacher killed in a mass shooting in Newton, Connecticut, and the mother of Heather Heyer, a Charlottesville, Virginia victim, were played by the same actor.

According to Kiro 7, Baio soon apologized, but his wife, Renee, told the mother of one of the Sandy Hook victims, “Maybe your children are in a better place.”

At the time, the couple faced substantial social media outrage as a result of the incident.

The debate has resurfaced as a result of a Twitter spat with Marx.

“You and your disgusting spouse insulted the parents of a murdered child, @MrsScottBaio. You turned your rage on yourself. And yet, just as you couldn’t sympathize with those grief-stricken folks who’d just buried their children, I really sympathize with your illness,” Marx tweeted.

5 October 2021 — Richard Marx (@richardmarx)

Because Sloan is currently battling a terrible illness, Sloan and Baio have chastised Marx for resurrecting the Sandy Hook statements.

“I hope Mr. @richardmarx is pleased with the amount of horrible, targeted hatred he sends my way. I have three brain tumors, as well as CFS, vertigo, and seizures. (Along with chronic pain that I deal with on a daily basis.) I hope you’ve accomplished what you set out to do and are content!” Sloan sent out a tweet.

“Pretty low to target my wife @richardmarx,” Baio said to Marx. Do. This is a condensed version of the information.