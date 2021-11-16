After removing the plaster, a ‘Time Machine’ of wall paintings dating back to the 1500s was discovered.

Removing chunks of plaster ahead of a significant restoration job at Calverley Old Hall in Yorkshire, England, revealed a “time machine” to wall paintings from the 1500s.

Workers saw stains that looked red, green, and black when checking the main joints of the building’s frame, according to the Landmark Trust. Though it was possible that the smudges were caused by dirt or mold, workers from The Landmark Trust opted to have Lincoln Conservation, a historic building and artifact restoration group, take a look.

Calverley Old Hall is a member of The Landmark Trust, an organization dedicated to preserving historic structures. People can stay in the restored structures for vacations after they have been restored. The Old Hall, in particular, is characterized by the group as a “solidly romantic location to stay.”

The wall murals were discovered when the Lincoln Conservation team initially arrived to remove some plaster from the room.

The Landmark Trust’s director, Dr. Anna Keay, said in a statement, “We were stunned.” “It was evident right away that these belonged to the Tudor period. Despite this, we just had specks.” The plaster was to be removed in two days by members of the Lincoln Conservation team. When Keay returned on the second day, she saw that the team had removed artwork from three whole walls.

“A complete, highly ornamented Tudor chamber, stripped with black and red and white and ochre, floor to ceiling, wall to wall,” Keay recounted. “Mythical creatures and twining vines, classical columns, and roaring griffins,” says the author. She went on to remark that in her 27 years of working in ancient structures, she had never come across anything like this.

These paintings are part of the “Grotesque” style, which is derived from the Italian word grotteschi, according to Caroline Stanford, a historian with The Landmark Trust. It comes from a story about a man who fell into what he thought was a grotto and had to be rescued by companions.

"By torchlight, they uncovered not a cave, but the gleaming interiors of Emperor Nero's buried Domus Aurea or Golden Villa, built in the first century CE," says the article.