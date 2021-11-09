After removing certain books from the classroom, Gov. Abbott orders ‘Porn-Shielding’ in schools.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott urged state education officials to draft rules to prevent “obscene” books from being taught in schools this week, as Republicans sought to remove a slew of novels from the state’s classrooms.

“A growing number of parents of Texas students are rightfully outraged about highly inappropriate books and other content in public school libraries,” Abbott wrote in a letter to the heads of the Texas Education Agency, the Texas State Library and Archives Commission, and the Texas State Board of Education.

“The most upsetting situations involve blatantly pornographic material, which has no place in the Texas public education system,” Abbott stated.

The governor mentioned two books about the LGBTQ+ community in his message. He said that the Keller Independent School District, which is located just north of Fort Worth, had confiscated a book called Gender Queer: a Memoir by Maia Kobabe from the library after complaints that it featured “pornographic drawings.” Another novel, Carmen Maria Machado’s In the Dream House, was taken out of the Leander Independent School District in the Austin region because it “describes blatantly sexual and pornographic behaviors,” according to Abbott.

Abbott wrote to the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) just a week ago, requesting that “pornographic and objectionable” information be removed from classrooms. He accused them of “washing their hands clean of the situation by abdicating any and all responsibility in the affair,” according to him. The organization previously stated that they were “puzzled” by the letter and that they had no control over what pupils read or study.

Abbott, on the other hand, said that he issued the new directive because of their apparent “negligence.”

“These criteria must ensure that the materials being taught in the classroom and available in school libraries are transparent. They must also ensure that our schools have an appropriate and transparent process for vetting school and library items before they are used, which involves parents and community members,” he added.

The Texas Tribune reported that Texas Educational Commissioner Mike Morath and State Board of Education Chair Kevin Ellis would collaborate with the governor to draft the standards.

“Families should have the certainty that their children will not be presented with pornographic and offensive material when,” Ellis concurred. This is a condensed version of the information.