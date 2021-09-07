After refusing to wear a mask, a woman was taken off a JetBlue flight in handcuffs.

Footage purporting to show a woman being handcuffed and removed from a JetBlue flight after refusing to wear a mask has gone viral online.

Brooklyn DeGumbia, a freelance reporter who previously worked for FOX23 and witnessed the incident firsthand, released the footage on TikTok, showing the woman’s apparent ejection from the plane.

brooklyndegumbia was the user name for this post. At the time of writing, the video had been seen over 1.2 million times.

A woman looks to be in handcuffs as she is wheeled through an unnamed airport by multiple Transportation Security Administration (TSA) personnel in the video.

The woman was detained and hauled off a JetBlue airplane after refusing to wear a mask, according to DeGumbia’s description.

DeGumbia claims in the caption that the interruption caused the flight to be three hours late.

The video then cuts to footage of a woman with her face hidden arguing with a member of the staff.

The woman may be heard responding, “I haven’t done anything.”

“Well, we can talk about it off the plane,” a member of the crew responds.

The woman responds, “No, we won’t.”

“Otherwise, we’ll have to take everyone off,” a member of the crew says.

The woman responds, “Then take everyone off.”

“OK, you want to make it difficult, we’ll make it difficult,” the worker says.

As the camera pans to many other members of staff, including a TSA agent, the woman continues, “But I haven’t done anything wrong.”

She is overheard saying, “Guys, my daughter is going to college.”

The video can be seen in its entirety here.

@brooklyndegumbia

After refusing to wear a mask, this woman was handcuffed and wheeled off a JetBlue flight. Our flight was three hours late. a unique sound brooklyndegumbia brooklyndegumbia brooklyndegumbia brookly

DeGumbia claims that everyone onboard the flight was deplaned once the woman was removed.

Those who commented on the TikTok video complimented the flight crew’s conduct.

“This is exactly what should happen, every time, without delay – on every airline,” Fillflashdetailer remarked. “Unbelievable these people get to squander everyone’s time like this,” Bittinho said.

Meanwhile, Gregmiller926 remarked on the fact that we are now “almost two years into this.” This is a condensed version of the information.