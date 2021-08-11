After refusing to get vaccinated, a man’s entire family dies with COVID in the same week.

A citizen of Cardiff, Wales, whose mother, father, and brother all died with COVID-19 within a week of each other, is now asking the public to get vaccinated. Sadly, this is far from an unique incident, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing regret for not getting vaccinated; in the meantime, doctors warn that “vaccine hesitancy” is a major issue that must be addressed in the fight against the virus.

According to WalesOnline, Francis Goncalves’ family in Portugal had been against the inoculation because of fearful anti-vaccine “misinformation.”

“Dad went to the hospital on July 6 for kidney stones, and we assume he picked up COVID there,” the 43-year-old told the news outlet. My parents had dinner at my brother’s apartment, which he shares with his girlfriend, on Thursday, July 8, and they were very ill over the weekend.”

Basil, 73, and Charmagne, 65, Goncalves’ parents, had been admitted to a hospital by July 10. Basil was admitted to the ICU two days later.

Goncalves tried to get in touch with his family as he planned to fly to Portugal despite travel restrictions. “Every day, I chatted with my brother, and we couldn’t reach my father…. In a nation where I didn’t speak the language, it was really difficult for me to contact him,” he explained.

“In the meantime, [my brother’s]mucus had become brown, and I warned him to be cautious since it may be an indication of pneumonia,” Goncalves continued. “He started to decline after that, and when I finally got a chance to speak with him, I could see there was something seriously wrong with him.”

Shaul Goncalves, Goncalves’ brother, died at 1 a.m. on July 18. The news came as a shock to Goncalves, who saw himself as the “healthiest guy on the planet.” “When he wasn’t in the gym or running, he would go on walks. He hadn’t drank in 15 years and followed a plant-based, whole-foods diet,” he explained.

Goncalves’ parents’ health worsened quickly as well, with his father dying on July 20 and his mother succumbing on July 24.

All three family members were buried at a Libson cemetery, in a portion designated for COVID-related deaths, about a week later.

His family, he says, is “small and tight-knit.” This is a condensed version of the information.