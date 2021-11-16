After refusing to comply with the vaccine mandate and being denied exemptions, Rockmond Dunbar leaves ‘9-1-1.’

According to sources, actor Rockmond Dunbar has departed the Fox procedural show 9-1-1 after refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dunbar’s departure was confirmed by Fox and 20th Television on Tuesday, according to Variety. After being denied a religious and then a medical exemption from the vaccine, he made the decision.

9-1-1, according to Variety, requires all actors on the show to get vaccinated. The show’s producers, 20th Television, issued the following statement to Washington Newsday: “We are committed to the health and safety of all of our employees, and have developed a strict vaccination confirmation process for individuals working in Zone A on our sets. Zone A staff who do not confirm their vaccination status and do not match the criteria for exemption will not be able to work, in order to ensure a safer workplace for everybody.” Dunbar’s agency contacted The Washington Newsday with a statement from the actor.

“I applied for religious and medical accommodations as required by law, but my employer denied me,” Dunbar said in a statement. “My deeply held views and personal medical history are very private and personal areas of my life that I do not disclose publicly and have no plans to do so in the future. I’ve worked as an actor for 30 years, but my most important jobs are as a husband and father to our four tiny children. I look forward to what the future holds as a guy who walks in faith.” “I’ve cherished the previous five seasons with this fantastic cast and crew and will appreciate the time I’ve been fortunate enough to spend with this series and wish everyone involved nothing but the best,” Dunbar concluded.

The actor also shared a Deadline piece on his departure from 9-1-1 due to the COVID vaccine mandate.

The actor also shared a Deadline piece on his departure from 9-1-1 due to the COVID vaccine mandate.

After pursuing medical and religious exemptions, Rockmond Dunbar leaves '9-1-1' over the Covid Vaccine Mandate. via @Deadline https://t.co/WXK3kofgtr November 16, 2021 — Rockmond Dunbar (@RockmondDunbar) Since the show's debut in 2018, Dunbar had been a regular on 9-1-1. Before coming out as gay, his character Michael was married to Athena (Angela Bassett). On Monday's episode, Michael proposed to his lover in his room, and the story became a key plot point on the show.