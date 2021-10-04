After referring to Chris Brown as her “favorite person,” Lizzo has received backlash.

Lizzo is getting outrage on social media after a video of her standing with Chris Brown and calling him her “favorite person” in the world went viral.

The “Truth Hurts” singer was seen greeting Brown backstage during a stop on the Millennium Tour, which also includes Omarion, Bow Wow, Soulja Boy, and the Ying Yang Twins, in a video released on Twitter over the weekend.

“Can I have a selfie with you?” singer Lizzo asked Brown, who was one of a slew of surprise performers on the tour’s Los Angeles stop. Because you’re my f****** favorite person on the planet.”

Brown complied cheerfully, while Lizzo—real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson—joked with a buddy about obtaining a picture alone with the R&B singer.

Lizzo’s brief and cordial meeting with Brown sparked outrage on social media, not least because of the multiple incidences of violence involving women with whom he has previously been involved, including his violent brawl with then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009.

“Lizzo, my darling, look at me,” one Twitter user commented in response to the footage. TAKE A LOOK AT ME. This isn’t your face. I’m familiar with the real you. Listen, it’s just you and me, right? This isn’t your face. I know you’re not like that. please.”

“Disappointed, but not surprised,” one Twitter user said, echoing the feelings of another, who said: “hearing Lizzo supports Chris Brown, terrible day.”

“Nothing like Lizzo declaring Chris Brown her ‘favorite’ and Lil Nas X releasing an NFT to finish off my disgust in even the seemingly most pure and nice celebrities,” said another tweet in the deluge of criticism.

Another critic of Lizzo’s behavior shared a passage from a USA Today article on the claims against Brown, writing, “right folks, I adore @lizzo but wtf is up with her declaring Chris Brown her favorite person in the world… Are we forgetting about all the HORRIBLE THINGS hr continues to do over hit singles? #cancelchrisbrown is not one to cancel.”

In a new video, Lizzo asks Chris Brown for a photo:

“Can I take a picture with you because you are my absolute favorite person in the entire f*cking universe?”

