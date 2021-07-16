After receiving the J&J vaccine, a woman developed Guillain-Barré syndrome and stated that she would have the vaccine again.

Despite her experience, a Houston lady who acquired Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) after receiving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine claimed she would get the shot again.

Jamie Walton was admitted to the hospital for 22 days after contracting the illness, according to ABC13. When she started suffering numbness and tingling in her feet and hands at the beginning of June, she realized something was wrong.

“I knew something wasn’t right with my health, so I kept going to different physicians, and I kept getting told, ‘You’re dehydrated.’ Walton told ABC13, “You’re fine.” “I was diagnosed with anxiety by one doctor.”

Walton became paralyzed from the waist down and unable to walk as the disease progressed. Her brother-in-law, who is a physician, diagnosed her with Guillain-Barré after two trips to the emergency room and talks with various specialists.

A spinal tap done by doctors at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston verified that she had the unusual illness. Walton was treated at the hospital and gradually regained sensation in her lower body.

She also had physiotherapy to help her regain her ability to walk and execute other fundamental actions.

GBS is caused by the immune system mistakenly attacking some of the body’s own nerve cells, resulting in muscle weakness, tingling, and even paralysis. The feet, hands, and limbs are usually affected.

GBS is treatable, and most individuals recover entirely, however it can be life-threatening in some situations or leave patients with long-term health issues. GBS affects one to three persons out of every 100,000 people in the United States each year, according to Dr. John W. Sanders of Wake Forest Baptist Health.

According to Sanders, the causes of GBS are unknown, however it generally appears to be started by an infection. A high number of viral infections, such as influenza, have been linked to the auto-immune illness. However, infection with the bacterium Campylobacter is the most common cause.

Infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that produces COVID-19, has been linked to the development of GBS. The GBS/CIDP Foundation International’s global medical advisory council, on the other hand, told this website that there is. This is a condensed version of the information.