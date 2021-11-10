After receiving the COVID vaccine, a 6-year-old girl with ‘heavy menstrual bleeding’ was discovered to be 41 years old.

Officials claimed a “data entry error” on Australia’s pharmaceuticals regulator’s website incorrectly indicated that a six-year-old girl had experienced “heavy menstrual bleeding” and other health difficulties after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) of Australia has since fixed the error, according to the Australian Broadcasting Company (ABC).

According to ABC, there have been a “limited number” of distinct occurrences in Australia where children have been administered a COVID-19 vaccine in error, despite the fact that no injection has been licensed for use in children aged 12 and younger.

According to the TGA, no major adverse events were reported in any of the children under this age who received a vaccine by mistake.

The TGA publishes reports of adverse occurrences involving medications and vaccines used in Australia from Australian residents and health professionals on a regular basis.

These reports are published in an online database that is open to the public.

In one of these complaints from late October, the database indicated that a six-year-old female had experienced many health difficulties after getting the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination, including heavy menstrual flow, back and chest pain, migraines, and insomnia.

Screenshots of the data input began circulating online among parents who were on the fence about vaccinating their children.

The ABC was informed of the problem by certain members of the public, and the news organization contacted the TGA to clarify the matter.

The TGA stated, “The report referring to a six-year-old child contains a data entry error that has since been addressed.” “An unpleasant incident in an adult is the subject of the report.” The entry has now been updated to reflect the correct age of the patient in question, which is 41.

The relationship between COVID-19 vaccinations and women’s menstruation is still unknown. After receiving the vaccination, no women in the clinical trials reported any alterations in their menstrual cycle.

According to the US National Institutes of Health, some persons have experienced changes in their menstruation after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, including changes in duration, flow, and other symptoms like pain (NIH).

As a result, experts, including some connected with the National Institutes of Health, are actively studying if COVID-19 has a link. This is a condensed version of the information.