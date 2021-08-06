After receiving an AstraZeneca vaccine, an Australian woman died of a rare blood clotting disease.

A 34-year-old woman in southeast Australia died Thursday from a rare blood clotting disorder caused by her first dosage of the AstraZeneca vaccination.

The unidentified New South Wales (NSW) lady died Wednesday from thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), which was “likely to be linked” caused by the British-Swedish COVID-19 vaccination, Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) said in a statement.

“The TGA wishes to express its heartfelt condolences to her family and friends. We are in regular contact with NSW health, which is doing an additional inquiry into this matter “As stated by the TGA.

The government agency withheld more information, such as the woman’s underlying health concerns.

“TTS is an uncommon occurrence that involves severe blood clots and a low platelet count. It is distinct from other clotting problems in that it is triggered by the immune system’s response to the AstraZeneca vaccination “The TGA clarified.

The agency highlighted that the most prevalent time period for the emergence of TTS symptoms is four to thirty days following vaccination.

According to 9News, the TGA discovered seven reports of deaths presumably caused by vaccination out of 425 received and examined since the vaccine’s introduction began till Aug. 1. Six of the seven deaths following the initial dosage of the AstraZeneca vaccine were determined to be TTS cases, while one was an immune thrombocytopenia case (ITP).

Five of the six TTS deaths were in women aged 34 to 72, while the lone male fatality occurred in a 44-year-old.

The woman was the third definite or probable TTS case recorded by the TGA in the week ending Aug. 5, following a 51-year-old NSW woman and a 67-year-old Victoria woman.

According to the agency, the instances were evaluated using the United Kingdom’s case definition.

“This takes the total Australian reports assessed as TTS following the AstraZeneca vaccine to 93 cases (57 confirmed, 36 probable) from approximately 6.8 million vaccine doses,” the TGA said.

The health authorities noted that severe instances of TTS appeared to be more prevalent among women in younger age groups. It said that roughly half of the TTS cases in women necessitated critical care treatment.

The AstraZeneca vaccine’s introduction in Australia — particularly in New South Wales — has accelerated in recent weeks, 7News said.

According to the, there were five COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday alone, and another 262 local instances. Brief News from Washington Newsday.