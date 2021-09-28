After R. Kelly’s guilty verdict, his defiant fans play his music outside the courthouse.

R. Kelly faces a life sentence after being found guilty of racketeering and trafficking in his sex abuse trial, but his fans have demonstrated they aren’t giving up on him.

On Monday, the 54-year-old R&B singer was found guilty of the counts, bringing to a close a six-week trial that witnessed allegations of sexual abuse of women, children, and boys dating back two decades.

Kelly’s ardent supporters showed no signs of wavering outside the Brooklyn Federal District Court in New York City, where the celebrity had been found guilty of all nine allegations presented against him.

A group of followers blasted his music “F*** Y’all” as they congregated amid bystanders and reporters, according to video posted by HuffPost journalist Alanna Vagianos.

A woman clothed all in black was also seen continuously saying, “We’re not giving up on R. Kelly!”

Since the artist’s detention on those accusations in 2019, many people have gathered in the streets to wave banners and placards in favor of the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer.

However, after years of protesting the star’s innocence, he is now facing a sentence of 10 years to life in prison when he is convicted on May 4, 2022.

Kelly’s full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, and he was convicted of violating the Mann Act, which prohibits the transportation of “any woman or girl” across state borders for “immoral” purposes.

Kelly got false documentation to allow him to marry Aaliyah when she was only 15 years old, the court heard during the trial. At the age of 22, Aaliyah died in a plane crash in the Bahamas in August 2001.

Following the verdict, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Jacquelyn M. Kasulis stated in a statement that “justice was finally served.”

“Today’s guilty judgment permanently marks R. Kelly as a predator who exploited the young, the defenseless, and the voiceless for his own sexual gratification,” Kasulis said.

“I’ve been practicing law for 47 years,” Gloria Allred, who represented numerous victims, told reporters following the verdict. During this time, This is a condensed version of the information.