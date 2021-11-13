After pulling a gun on a random door knocker at 3 a.m., a man divides opinion.

After a woman showed up on his doorstep seeking for help, a guy leveled a gun at her and shared a video of the encounter online, advising people to “exercise your second amendment.”

The man, who goes by the TikTok moniker beardedtokolosh3, has been chastised for his response to the woman in the video.

The confrontation’s video has been seen over 11.6 million times and can be seen here:

In the footage, which is subtitled on-screen, Demetrius X is seen. "You selected the wrong house lady, it's 3:50 a.m." A woman loitering on the porch outside the man's house gets caught on camera by a camera attached to the side of his front door.

An accompanying voice-over adds, “This lady walks up to my door, she doesn’t ring the bell, she doesn’t even knock.”

“She acts as if she’s knocking, but my camera alerted me that someone is at the door.”

On the video, Beardedtokolosh3 said that her actions were consistent with a robbery.

“Some of you guys have seen or heard about people doing this previously,” the narrator says. “They seem distressed or in trouble, and then they try to break into your home for a home invasion.” The man then decided to take action since he was afraid for his safety. The narrator says, “I grabbed my second amendment and watch what happened.” The man is heard approaching the door and asking, “What do you want?” The woman responds hesitantly, “Oh, hi.” He asks, “What the f*** do you want, it’s 3:30 in the morning.” She can be heard begging to use his phone at that point before being cut short in the middle of her statement by the unmistakable sound of a gun being loaded.

The male yells, “Get the f*** away,” and the woman answers, “Okay,” before hurriedly fleeing. The man concludes the video by asking viewers to “practice your second amendment” if they encounter similar issues.

Second amendment rights, particularly the right to keep and bear arms, are still hotly debated in the United States, according to. This is a condensed version of the information.