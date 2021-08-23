After posting a TikTok comparing the Vaccine Mandate to the Holocaust, a hospital employee was fired.

Following a contentious TikTok clip, officials have verified that a Cobb County, Georgia surgical technician is “no longer an employee” at Wellstar Healthcare System. Jessica Renzi compared her previous hospital’s forthcoming COVID-19 immunization obligation to the Holocaust in the video, according to WSB-TV.

Renzi made a joke about the numbers tattooed on Holocaust victims by displaying a hand-drawn “tattoo” on her sleeve that she jokingly referred to as her “vaccine lot number.” According to WSB-TV, the sequence of numbers actually formed out an unpleasant statement. The video also discussed vaccine passports and was labelled with terms like “patriot” and “pro-choice.”

Renzi’s video went viral after it was posted, with “thousands” of people watching it, according to WSB-TV. Following her dismissal, Renzi has erased a number of social media accounts.

In a statement to WSB-TV, Wellstar Health System said, “Jessica Renzi is no longer an employee of Wellstar Health System.” “At Wellstar, we are vehemently opposed to anti-Semitism, as well as any statements or actions that undermine our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. We are committed to creating an environment in which all members of our team treat one another with compassion and respect. “Wellstar remains committed to improving the health and well-being of everyone we serve.”

In its own statement on the matter, the Anti-Defamation League stated, “The use of Nazi and Holocaust comparisons is extremely disrespectful, even traumatizing, especially to the relatives of those who perished and lost loved ones in World War II.” “Holocaust comparisons cause anxiety in Jewish families because they remind them of one of the darkest, most anti-semitic periods in recent history, and these modern-day analogies come at a time when anti-semitism in the United States is at an all-time high, as American Jews can attest.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, a Republican, was previously chastised for making similar remarks comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust. Following the backlash, Greene issued an apology, but then went on to compare vaccine outreach efforts to Nazi Germany’s “brown shirts.”

On October 1, Wellstar will require all of its staff to get vaccinated. This decision has enraged some, with a recent protest of about 150 people held at the hospital system’s corporate offices.

With the FDA’s full approval just a few weeks ago. This is a condensed version of the information.