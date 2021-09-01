After posting a request to exclude a child with ADHD from the wedding, the bride has sparked outrage on the internet.

When faced with a guest list conundrum, wedding planning can quickly become ugly. A bride asked Mumsnet, a London-based internet group, if she would be unfair if she didn’t want a child she didn’t know with ADHD at her otherwise child-friendly wedding. Over 300 people commented, with some siding with the bride and others saying the child should not be removed from the ceremony.

“My cousin has a new boyfriend who I haven’t seen, and he has an 8 or 9-year-old daughter who I haven’t met,” the bride, who goes by the handle strawberrydonuts, wrote. “It appears that the girl has ADHD and is misbehaving.”

The bride claimed she invited her cousin, who also wants to bring her boyfriend’s daughter, as a plus-one.

“I’m also not really close to my cousin [we only see each other at family events, we have no other relationship, and we only see each other once a year!],” the bride added.

Her relative wanted to attend the wedding and turn the trip into a family holiday, she explained.

“I feel horrible about saying no, but I don’t want a kid who a) I don’t know and b) might be misbehaving?? I’m not anti-ADHD; in fact, roughly six of the children attending have ADHD, autism, or other unique challenges, but the important is that we know them and have a relationship with them,” the bride wrote.

In the comments area, there was no clear consensus on how the bride should proceed.

“It doesn’t matter if she has ADHD; you invited her and +1, not +2. Simply tell her you can’t take on any more. One commenter said, “She’s cheeky for asking.”

Another person speculated that the bride’s cousin and her significant other might not still be together when the wedding took place.

Others, on the other hand, believed the bride was wrong to wish to keep the youngster away from the ceremony.

One user wrote, “It seems fairly harsh to suggest [it’s] a child friendly wedding except THAT child.”

“I believe it sounds a bit harsh to say no to this one particular child if you’re being very open and friendly about children otherwise,” another wrote. I understand your worries about her. This is a condensed version of the information.