After posting a corset photo, Billie Eilish claims she lost 100,000 followers.

Billie Eilish discussed the strains of social media, revealing that she lost 100,000 Instagram followers after uploading a photo of herself in a corset.

“Just because of the boobs, I lost 100,000 followers,” the 19-year-old admitted in an open interview with Elle, adding, “People are afraid of huge boobs.”

The look in question was for the singer’s cover of British Vogue in early 2021.

The singer of “Bad Guy” claimed that many of her fans were accustomed to her looking and dressing a certain way, and that seeing her in a more mature, feminine look rather than her typical baggy streetwear did not sit well with them.

“People have an emotional link to these recollections. “However, it is quite dehumanizing,” she added.

“The other day, I chose to wear a tank top,” she continued. It wasn’t even a risqué top. But I’m sure people will think, ‘Holy f***, she’s trying to make a statement by dressing sexily.’ And I say, “No, I’m not.” It’s 500 degrees outside, and all I want to wear is a tank top.’

The Grammy winner also admitted that she is “envious” of those who are able to avoid using social media, but that she needs to use it to stay in touch with her fans.

