After positive Covid tests from planes, fans returning from the Champions League final in Portugal have been advised to self-isolate.

After many airlines reported people testing positive for coronavirus, football fans returning from the Champions League final in Portugal have been advised to self-isolate.

Passengers stated that up to five Manchester City planes for the match versus Chelsea were interrupted, according to one fan forum.

Portugal is expected to be removed from the green travel list on Thursday, according to reports.

According to the BBC, the summer hotspot will be placed on the amber list following a meeting between Westminster, the devolved administrations, and the Joint Biosecurity Centre.

Dom Farrell, a sports journalist for Stats Perform, flew to Porto for work and received a letter from NHS Test and Trace four days later, instructing him to self-isolate for seven days.

He claimed that a coworker on the same flight had received the identical message, which led him to suspect that others onboard had as well.

When two English clubs were competing, Mr Farrell felt it was superfluous for the match to be held outside of England.

“If I’m being completely honest, it shouldn’t have happened,” he remarked. And I’m not saying this because I need to separate myself.

“It just seems ridiculous that this didn’t happen in the UK.”

To get to that game, City and Chelsea each played five Champions League home games this season. I don’t see why they couldn’t have performed the sixth without all of the dignitaries in attendance.

Wembley Stadium was proposed as a possible venue for the match, but the UK government refused to grant hundreds of sponsors, VIPs, and broadcasters quarantine exemptions.

"I'm ok – I can pay for my exams through work expenditures, but there may be individuals on that trip who paid for a ticket, paid for all their tests, and now may be losing money.