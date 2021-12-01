After police involvement, the TikTok trend has gained new traction.

After some young people caused physical damage to neighbors’ homes, a trend that first arose on TikTok earlier this fall is gaining some unwanted attention.

The trend isn’t the first to make headlines when it became popular on the app and then went south. After teenagers were arrested for vandalizing schools, TikTok had to go so far as to restrict a trend earlier this year. According to The Washington Newsday, students were tearing sinks off of walls and removing fire alarms as part of the “devious licks” challenge.

TikTokers are playing Kesha’s 2012 song Die Young and beating on people’s doors to the “beat of the drum,” as the song goes. While the trend appears to be harmless, two 911 calls were received during Thanksgiving weekend in Petaluma, California, according to KTVU.

According to the station, one door was kicked through with such power that it requires hundreds of dollars in repairs.

According to Jennifer Pritchard, the Petaluma Police Department’s Community Engagement Liaison, one event was caught on camera and was “exactly what you see on TikTok.”

She stated that no charges have been filed as of yet, and the department’s first goal has been to inform the public about the situation. Both for the purpose of the young people who may be participating in the challenge, so that they are aware of the potentially serious consequences, and for the community members, so that they do not “overreact” to something that “began as a game.” The bigger risk, she said, is that residents would misinterpret the commotion as a house invasion and react accordingly, which might “cause hurt and fatalities.” Over the previous two months, videos on the app portraying the challenge have racked up millions of views, with many of the videos taking place in college dorms. One video, from October, has had 29 million views and shows more than a half-dozen people banging on several doors in what appears to be a hostel. “When it’s 10:59pm but quiet[sic]time starts at 11pm,” the video says. A similar occurrence occurred up north in Canada over the same weekend, and it was caught on camera. This is a condensed version of the information.