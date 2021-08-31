After parents sued a school district for not providing a mask, Pennsylvania passed a law requiring all students to wear one.

After parents of special needs children sued a suburban Philadelphia school board last week for refusing to require masks, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf was expected to issue a mask mandate for K-12 schools and day care centers.

Wolf rejected a statewide mask mandate for schools less than a month ago, despite the fact that they were required last year. As the extremely contagious Delta strain affects kids and instructors alike, the governor has reversed direction, with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advising masks for students, employees, and teachers.

The use of masks in schools has been a contentious issue, with parents speaking both for and against them at school board sessions. The two statewide teachers unions in Pennsylvania have pushed for masks to be required in K-12 classrooms.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Wolf is changing course in the midst of a statewide COVID-19 comeback that is quickly filling hospital beds as students return to school.

According to two sources briefed on the plan, the Department of Health directive will take effect September 7—the day after Labor Day—and will require students, instructors, and staff to wear masks when indoors. The individuals spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to divulge details prior to an official announcement.

According to the sources, the injunction will not apply to student athletes while they are competing. The masking order, according to one person, will apply to both private and public schools, as well as child care institutions.

At 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wolf and administration officials were supposed to conduct a press conference regarding COVID-19 and the schools. When a reporter approached Wolf outside his Capitol offices Tuesday morning, he declined to comment on the mask mandate.

After Republican leaders in the House and Senate refused his request to approve legislation requiring masks in classrooms, the Democratic governor took action. While Republican lawmakers admitted that coronavirus cases are once again on the rise across the state, they claimed that local officials were best equipped to deal with the pandemic.

Pennsylvania currently reports more than 3,200 new, confirmed infections every day, which is more than 20 times the number of cases it reported on a normal day in early July. COVID-19 has hospitalized over 1,700 persons, a sevenfold increase from last month. In just two weeks, the number of people who have died has doubled. This is a condensed version of the information.