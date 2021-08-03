After overcoming tangles to win an Olympic medal, Simone Biles was hailed as a “inspiration.”

After winning bronze on the balancing beam at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday morning, Simone Biles has been praised as an inspiration.

After retiring from many events at this year’s Games owing to mental health concerns and troubles with the twisties, the 24-year-old gymnast finished third on the balance beam with a score of 14.000.

Team USA stated on Monday that the gymnast would compete in one more event, the balance beam.

This is Biles’ eighth Olympic medal, tying her with Shannon Miller for the most decorated American Olympic gymnast of all time.

China’s Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing claimed first and second place on the apparatus, respectively.

Following her bronze medal triumph on Tuesday, sports journalist Lukas Weese called Biles a “inspiring.”

On Twitter, a gymnastics enthusiast expressed their admiration for Biles.

