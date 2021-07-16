After opening up about her depression, Chrissy Teigen mourns the death of her pet dog.

Chrissy Teigen is mourning the loss of her favorite dog, Pippa, who she revealed on Thursday “just died in my arms.”

The model, who faced controversy after targeting then-teenager Courtney Stodden in a series of tweets in 2011, published a photo of herself standing with her late pet on Instagram this week, opened up about her battle with melancholy.

“Our darling little pippa just died in my arms, not long ago,” she wrote in a memorial to Pippa. I remember picking her up in Gainesville when she was ten years old and photographing our return trip. She was a sassy lass who wore her pearl necklace with pride and never gave a damn about any new dog we brought in.

“Our road dog, Sade, who has been a tour dog for many years. We were enamored with her. We adore you, sweetheart. I know you’re causing a ruckus up there. Thank you for sharing your entire life with us.”

Teigen told out about her hardships after being “cancelled” when old tweets she had sent towards Stodden resurfaced on Wednesday.

“[It] just feels so weird to pretend nothing occurred in this online realm but feel like absolute s*** in real life,” she wrote on Wednesday. Going outside is unpleasant and unnatural, yet being alone at home with my thoughts makes my melancholy mind run. But I’m aware that the way I’m managing things right now isn’t the best option.

“I’m lost and need to find my way back; I need to wake up; I really want to talk with you people rather than pretending everything is fine. I’m not used to doing things any other way!! Cancel club is an interesting concept, and I’ve learnt a great deal from it.

div style=”display:block; height:50px;”>div style=”display:block; height:50px;”>div style=”display:block; height: This is a condensed version of the information.