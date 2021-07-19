After nine months of wearing COVID Toes, a 13-year-old struggles to walk.

For the past nine months, an adolescent with COVID toes has been unable to walk because to her swollen, blistering feet.

Sofia, a 13-year-old from Scotland in the United Kingdom, has been battling a severe strain of the disease since October. She has been out of school and, if she has to walk a long distance, she will require a wheelchair, she told BBC Scotland’s The Nine.

“I was singing, dancing, and dashing around the house before this. Now I can’t do that, so it’s a lot different,” she explained.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, the illness is characterized by discolored, swollen toes that resemble chilblains (AAD). Fingers might be impacted as well. The fingers may be bright red at first before turning purple, or they may start off purple.

COVID toes is a less prevalent symptom of the virus that, in some cases, may be the only sign of infection. It can affect persons of any age, but it appears to be more common in children, teenagers, and young adults. Many COVID toes patients do not experience other COVID symptoms like a dry cough, muscle aches, or fever, and if they do, the symptoms are usually minimal.

“My feet swell up, I have blisters all over them, and they go from pink to purple extremely quickly,” Sofia told BBC Scotland’s The Nine. I have lumps on the bottoms of my feet, making it difficult to stand for lengthy periods of time. I’m only allowed to wear flip-flops.”

Sofia’s COVID test came back negative. Podiatrist Martin McCafferty explained how this is possible, saying one idea is that COVID toes can emerge near the end of an illness, preventing a positive PCR result.

“Another is that these people produce interferon, which means they will clear the virus quickly before developing any genuine immunity, leaving these chilblain-like legions,” he explained.

The American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) recommends that persons with COVID toes apply hydrocortisone cream, an anti-inflammatory, to reduce pain and itching before seeing a board-certified dermatologist if that doesn’t work.

