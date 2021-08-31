After Netflix saved the show, here’s everything we know about Season 4 of Manifest.

Netflix has announced Season 4 of Manifest, two months after the show was canceled by NBC—and two months after Deadline reported that Netflix had passed on the chance to salvage the show.

Before renewing the series, Netflix waited until what is known as “828 Day” to Manifest fans—a day that pays honor to Flight 828 in the drama.

Season 4 was announced on August 28 (8/28) at 8:28 p.m. by the streamer as a method to advertise the show’s return.

This came after fans of the one-time NBC series kept #SaveManifest trending for a long time, while fans rewatching the series kept the show high in the Netflix top 10 charts.

A number of facts regarding the next series have also been revealed by Netflix. So far, here’s what we know.

Manifest Season 4 has how many episodes?

Manifest has been ordered by Netflix for a total of 20 episodes. This is a substantially larger order than most Netflix seasons—typically, series on the streaming service are limited to (at most) 13 episodes, with eight to ten episodes being more common.

Netflix, on the other hand, is making the most of its money in terms of content by releasing these programs in installments.

The episodes will be split into “several parts,” according to Deadline, but the number of parts isn’t specified. Previous seasons of shows like Lucifer (which was also saved by Netflix after airing on network television) were split into two sets of eight episodes.

Will Season 4 of Manifest be the show’s final season?

Though Netflix has rescued the show for the time being, it appears that it will end before creator Jeff Rake’s initial six-season plan.

The streamer has confirmed that these 20 episodes will be the show’s final season.

Who Is In Manifest Season 4’s Cast?

According to Deadline, Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh have signed on to reprise their roles as Ben and Michaela Stone, respectively. J.R. Ramirez will reportedly reprise his role as Jared Vasquez.

However, certain characters may not return for the final season, so fans should be prepared.

After the first attempt to save Manifest failed, the cast and crew were freed from their contracts, which means they are no longer working on the project. This is a condensed version of the information.