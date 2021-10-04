After more than 28 years in prison, a death row inmate releases a rap song.

From within the prison, a death row convict in North Carolina recorded and published a rap song. With the help of several industry specialists, the song “Live on Death Row” was recorded through the prison phone.

Michael Braxton, the rapper, has been in prison for nearly 28 years after being sentenced to life in prison for robbery and murder. According to court documents, Braxton was transferred to the North Carolina Central Prison in 1996 after stabbing a fellow inmate to death.

Braxton understood that his passion for music was something he should pursue after years in prison. Braxton told CBS17, “I feel like I got to the point where I lost my mind.” “Writing my lyrics became therapeutic for me as a result of being able to write them.”

Braxton told CBS17 that the only way he could record from inside the prison was through the phone, which had poor sound quality. But then he discovered someone who could assist him in creating and distributing his music in a realistic manner.

While working on a project, Michael A. Betts, II, a Sound & Experience Designer at Duke University’s Center for Documentary Studies, met Braxton. Six months later, he told CBS17, Braxton contacted and asked if he could assist him record some music. However, they still had to figure out a way to get past the phone problem.

“We often discuss the purity of music. We typically spend money on high-fidelity equipment, and we knew we wouldn’t be able to overcome the phone’s sound compression,” Betts told CBS17.

As a result, Betts contacted Mark Katz, a professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the founder of Next Level. Katz resorted to social media to ask his business peers if making a releaseable recording from a phone was doable. However, he claimed that after a year of brainstorming, there were few viable options.

Instead, the guys decided to use the phone records as inspiration for Braxton’s trademark approach.

“That is, in fact, a part of his brand. Katz told CBS17, “He’s coming through the phone from behind the wall.” “A lot of people say this doesn’t apply to them. This is a condensed version of the information.