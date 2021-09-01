After Mike Richards’ eviction from ‘Jeopardy!,’ the model who sued him makes a post about ‘justice.’

In the hours after Mike Richards was fired as executive producer of Jeopardy!, a model who had previously sued him published a post about “justice.”

Richards was fired from Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune on Tuesday, following a public outrage over the emergence of misogynistic statements he made on his former podcast while producing The Price Is Right.

Lanisha Cole, a former model on The Price Is Right who sued Richards and Fremantle in 2011 for sexual harassment and unlawful termination, posted an Instagram Story about karma.

Cole shared a statement that said, “Every action has an equal and opposite reaction.” “This is the universal rule, and it spares no one. Wrongdoing and injustice are both repaid with the same coin. No one has ever avoided the universe’s justice. It’s simply a question of time,” says the narrator.

Cole added her own words to the phrase, writing, “Watching it play out in real-time…” It’s a lovely day! “I’m missing you guys.”

Richards “began to treat [her]differently” than the other models on the show, according to Cole, because he “had entered into a deep, personal, and intimate connection” with another model and “acted in inappropriate favoritism as a result.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, Richards was dropped as a defendant and the case was settled in 2013.

Brandi Cochran, a model colleague of Cole’s, sued The Price Is Right and its creators at FremantleMedia North America in 2012, alleging that they had discriminated against her because she was pregnant.

“Go figure, I fire five models,” Richards allegedly stated about her pregnancy. What are the chances that one of the ones I keep becomes pregnant?”

Despite the fact that Cochran won the lawsuit and was given nearly $7 million in damages, the judgement was overturned the following year due to a mistake in the judge’s jury instructions. The case was resolved in the end.

The cases were revived this month, just days before it was revealed that Richards would be taking over as the next permanent host of Jeopardy! from the late Alex Trebek. the end of a months-long hunt

Richards addressed the claims in a message to Jeopardy! staff last month, stating, per EW, “The way in which my comments and actions have been represented in these allegations does not.” This is a condensed version of the information.