After Meghan McCain’s departure, Sunny Hostin believes ‘The View’ requires a conservative voice.

Sunny Hostin, a panelist on The View, has stated that the show needs a fresh conservative voice now that Meghan McCain has left.

During the summer, McCain made her final appearance on the long-running ABC chat show. She leaves behind Hostin, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, and Whoopi Goldberg, who serves as moderator, after four years on the show.

At the beginning of the hour, the afternoon show focuses mainly on political discourse, and lawyer and journalist Hostin has admitted that Republican McCain’s absence will be an issue until a conservative replacement is found.

During an interview with The Cut, Hostin noted that a panelist who represents such ideals would be an asset to the show, but that there are several conditions she would like this individual to meet.

“Right now, a really conservative voice is still needed,” she remarked. “I also think it’s critical not to have someone on the panel who spreads misinformation, believes in big myths, or is an anti-vaxxer, because I believe that’s hazardous.” During the discussion, Hostin described her co-hosts’ political leanings, labeling Behar as “extremely progressive” and Goldberg as “less progressive,” saying that “her big problem is economic and taxation.” “Sara says she’s an independent, but statistically, there have been studies that suggest that independent people are basically people who don’t want to be stigmatized by their own decisions,” Hostin continued, describing her own leanings as somewhere between “progressive values and conservative values.”

“Is she truly independent or just someone who refuses to commit?” We require someone who will commit, but we lack that voice. We also need someone who isn’t a carbon copy of anyone else on the panel.” Panelists such as Elisabeth Hasselbeck, Abby Huntsman, and Candace Cameron Bure have presented the right-wing perspective on The View over the years.

The show’s 25th season began in September, and it was revealed in August that a lineup of conservative guest hosts would fill in.

Condoleezza Rice, Carly Fiorina, Alyssa Farah, Eboni K. Williams, Mary Katharine Ham, Cameran Eubanks, and Gretchen Carlson are among others who have been named.

McCain, the daughter of the late Senator John McCain, has been less than flattering in her views of her time on The View since leaving.