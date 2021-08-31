After Marilyn Manson’s ‘Donda’ collaboration, Evan Rachel Wood tells survivors to “don’t give up.”

Evan Rachel Wood appears to be against Marilyn Manson’s appearance on Kanye West’s new album Donda.

While on stage last weekend, the Westworld actress spoke out and addressed “survivors,” just after it was rumored that Manson would be featured on the record and following his appearance on stage with West in Chicago last Thursday.

Wood is one of several women who have accused Manson (real name Brian Warner) of “horrific assault,” which the singer denies.

Following the album’s release over the weekend, Wood posted a video on Instagram of herself singing the New Radicals’ “You Get What You Give” in front of a throng at Hollywood’s Bourbon Room on Saturday.

“You receive what you give,” she captioned the video. For my fellow survivors who have had their faces slapped this week. I’m in love with you. “Never give up.”

In a video, Evan stated, “I’ve been saving this but it seems like the proper time,” before raising her middle finger and singing Manson’s name.

While Wood did not specifically mention West or Manson, it’s safe to assume she’s referring to Manson’s participation on Donda and appearance at the listening event, which drew over 40,000 people.

d=“M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 This is a condensed version of the information.