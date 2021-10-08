After making a joke about Whoopi Goldberg’s weight, Barbara Corcoran apologizes.

During an appearance on The View, Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran apologized for making a joke about Whoopi Goldberg’s weight.

On Thursday, businesswoman Corcoran and her Shark Tank co-stars, Mark Cuban and Daymond John, appeared as guests on the ABC talk show, where Goldberg acts as moderator.

“Will they fit this COVID [butt]?” Goldberg said as the talk shifted to jeans from Good American, the fashion firm co-founded by Khloe Kardashian and Shark Tank star Emma Grede.

Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, who co-host The View with Goldberg, assured her that she would be able to wear the brand’s jeans, which pride themselves on manufacturing clothing for women of all shapes and sizes.

Corcoran then made a remark that garnered groans from the audience: “Give those jeans to me when you’re done with them and decide you don’t like them. I’m going to build two pairs of shoes.” Winner of an Academy Award As she scowled at Corcoran, Goldberg appeared disappointed, and his laugh was quickly replaced by an uneasy smile.

Navarro jumped to Goldberg’s defense without missing a beat, slamming Corcoran’s choice of colorful bodycon dress.

“Let me tell you something, Whoopi. Sara Haines and Jill Biden both wore that dress on TV “Navarro said this before ripping her cue card in half.

“That’s not true!” entrepreneur Corcoran fired back, her hands on her hips in playful disagreement.

“That was tried on me by Donald Trump Jr. It was a failure “Navarro went on to mention Trump Jr.’s body-shaming tweet about her following her recent false positive COVID test.

As she drew the piece to a close, actress and TV personality Goldberg’s smile returned, and the co-hosts and guests, if awkwardly, laughed together.

Corcoran then issued a video apology on Twitter, titled: “”I just got back from The View and visited my old friend, Whoopi,” she added, “love ya Whoopi.” She has a fantastic sense of humor, as you know, and I’ve known Whoopi for years.

“I made a joke about Whoopi, which I now realize was not amusing. I sincerely apologize to everyone I may have harmed unintentionally.”