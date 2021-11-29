After lying about his religion and marrying an ultra-Orthodox woman, a man loses his ‘love of his life.’

After it was discovered that Eliyah Hawila, a Lebanese man who moved to the United States with his family in 2015, was faking his religion, he lost his wife — and part of his identity.

Hawila, 23, told Israeli television, according to The Times of Israel, that he was not religious growing up. His father “used to pray and fast like typical Muslims,” but his mother was not religious, and he had no religious feelings.

“The first thing I remember googling was Jewish Bible, and I ended up with a PDF copy of the Tanach,” he explained. “I thought to myself, “You know what, this feels like God’s word.” As a result, I began to search up more and more Jewish rules and Jewish prayers.” He began “coming out to people” as Jewish, claiming he was spit on and received death threats as a result. He believed that now that he was in the United States, he would be able to practice Judaism as he pleased and searched out local synagogues.

When he asked about converting legally, he was turned down by a reform community in Houston, according to the Times of Israel.

“When I was refused, I simply stated that I am Jewish. My name is Eliyah, and I selected it because I am fascinated by the narrative of the prophet Elijah “Hawila remarked.

Tablet Magazine reported earlier this year that patterns suggest that more people are converting to Judaism, based on a poll it conducted. According to the report, the journal issued surveys to 100 rabbis representing all Jewish denominations and received responses from 79 of them. Thirty-four percent, or 43%, stated they were performing more conversions than they had in the past. While the old notion that most people converted for marriage still exists, the report points out that this is no longer the case.

In a statement obtained by The Times of Israel, Rabbi Yossi Lazaroff, the head of the Chabad house at Texas A&M University, where Hawila attended, said that Hawila became active in the Jewish community and met his soon-to-be wife on a Jewish dating site where he “falsely presented himself to her as observant.”

