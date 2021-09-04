After losing a lawsuit to overturn the ban, a therapist is required to stop performing ‘ex-gay’ conversion therapy.

For years, Brian Tingley has been providing “conversion therapy” to minor customers as part of his mental health treatments. In 2018, lawmakers in Washington successfully prohibited the controversial practice of utilizing so-called therapy procedures to try to modify a person’s sexuality or gender identity to line with traditional heterosexual and cisgender Christian standards.

Tingley, on the other hand, filed a federal complaint in May, saying that the prohibition infringes on his right to free expression and discriminates against him as a Christian.

When Judge Robert J. Ryan rejected the complaint earlier this week, he wrote, “The banned activity at issue here, performing conversion therapy, is akin to a doctor writing a prescription for marijuana because it includes engaging in a specific act aimed to give treatment.” He went on to stress that while mental health practitioners are still entitled to express their views, they are not permitted to claim that those views represent a form of official treatment.

Bryan also cited his decision that Tingley was not discriminated against because of his religion, saying that all therapists must work toward Washington’s stated goal of “protecting the physical and psychological well-being of minors, including lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender youth by protecting minors from serious harms caused by conversion therapy.”

In a statement acquired by This website, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said, “Today we won a major win for LGBTQ+ civil rights.” “The legal challenge to our state legislation prohibiting conversion therapy on children was dismissed by a federal court in Tacoma. Conversion therapy does not work and can be particularly detrimental to minors, according to research.”

“For a minor client of faith who seeks the support of a counselor who shares his faith, to help him align his thinking and conduct with the teachings of his faith, the Law again says ‘No,’ denying that young person professional help towards his goal,” Tingley argued.

His reasoning, however, did not appear to address the issue of adolescents being coerced into conversion therapy.