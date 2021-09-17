After living in a cemetery for almost a decade, a cat was reunited with its owner.

A missing cat from 2009 has been found and reunited with his owner.

Anna’s Rescue Centre discovered Tom, a black-and-white cat, living with a stray at Cathays Cemetery in Cardiff, Wales.

“They were both meandering in the cemetery together and had clung to each other over the years,” according to Anna Mason of the rescue center.

“Within the cemetery, there is a home. Locals fed them over the years because they were considered to be strays by the people who lived there.”

A member of the public eventually contacted the rescue organization in the hopes of locating the animals’ owners. The charity took them in and took them to a veterinarian for treatment.

Tom had been microchipped, which meant he had an electronic tag under his skin that contained information about his owners.

Tom had been missing for 12 years, according to the data on the chip. This would be a new record for Anna’s Rescue Centre, which has previously reunited a cat with its owner after eight years.

On Thursday afternoon, the charity made a Facebook appeal in the hopes of finding his family.

The notice stated, “We are looking for a lady with the last name WHITE who resides or used to live on Claude Road.” “Tom, this lady’s cat, has been missing for 12 years! He’s safe and sound with us!

“Please share; together, we can make a dream come true and give hope to everyone who has a lost cat.”

Surprisingly, that dream became a reality rather rapidly. Donna White, Tom’s owner, contacted me within a few hours.

In a follow-up post, the organization stated that White was taking in both Tom and his stray friend, who is ill and may not have long to live.

“The owner believed she was dreaming,” the rescue center claimed in a Facebook update. “She’s ecstatic, in a state of disbelief, and she never expected to see him again.”

On Friday afternoon, footage of Tom’s touching reunion with White was posted to Facebook. Tom’s emotional owner can be seen approaching her pet in the video. This is a condensed version of the information.