After leaving quarantine and boarding a flight back to the United States after a trip to South Africa, a couple was arrested.

The Associated Press reported that a married couple was arrested on Sunday for attempting to flee the Netherlands after one of them tested positive for COVID-19 following a flight from their South African vacation.

Caroline Pimenta and her husband, Andres Sanz, had a layover in Amsterdam on Friday and were placed in a hotel for mandated isolation after Caroline Pimenta tested positive after vacationing in Cape Town, the pair informed TV3.

Because Pimenta had COVID less than six months ago, Dutch officials authorized her to travel after only three days of isolation, rather than the typical five. However, they were apprehended after boarding a flight to return to Spain.

“We were completely transparent at all times; I showed all of the documentation, we boarded [the plane], and then they contacted me and the cops treated us like criminals after they gave us the go-ahead, all without alerting us at all,” Pimenta told TV3.

Six hundred and twenty-four individuals arrived at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport on two flights from South Africa on Friday. COVID-19 was found in 61 of the passengers. The novel Omicron variation is present in at least 13 of them.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

An inquiry into whether the pair committed a crime and should be prosecuted was ongoing Monday, according to a spokesman for the local security organization that handles Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport.

“Quarantine is not required, but we expect individuals to act appropriately,” Petra Faber, a spokesman, said. “However, there was a couple that wished to return home and attempted to fly back. They were taken off the plane by the Royal Marechaussee and returned to the local health authorities.” When officials learned that the pair had left the hotel, Marianne Schuurmans, the head of the local security authority, promptly signed an isolation order authorizing the Marechaussee police force to arrest them.

“These folks are now in enforced isolation in a hospital somewhere in the Netherlands, not in our town,” Faber said.

The pair claimed they were caught up in the improvised travel rules that accompanied the news of the new variety.

Authorities refused to provide any other information about the couple or whether they were married, citing privacy laws. This is a condensed version of the information.