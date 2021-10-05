After leaving NBC, Natalie Morales has joined ‘The Talk.’

Natalie Morales, a former NBC anchor and correspondent, has joined CBS’s The Talk. Morales is departing NBC after 22 years as a reporter and anchor, but will continue to contribute to Dateline NBC until the end of 2021.

Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O’Connell, and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila will join her as co-hosts in October to analyze the latest news and happenings.

Morales said in a statement, “It’s an incredible privilege to be joining this team at The Talk.” I’m so happy to join Sheryl, Amanda, Jerry, and Akbar, and I’m really excited about the new energy and direction. I’m looking forward to having a lot of fun while talking about the themes of the day, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews, executive producers of The Talk, said in a joint statement, “We couldn’t be more delighted to have Natalie Morales join The Talk family.”

“For years, we’ve admired her and her work. Her diverse skill set and adaptability make her an excellent addition to our brilliant team. Natalie’s brilliance, passion, and excitement shine through in all she does, and we are lucky to have her on our team. We feel her viewpoint as a wife and mother will establish a special connection with our audience, in addition to her function as a great broadcaster,” said the statement.

Morales will make her official debut as co-host on Monday, October 11th, however she appeared on the show (virtually) after the news was announced on Monday, October 4th, where she was presented to viewers.

“I simply wanted to say to all of you: I’ve been a tremendous fan, I’ve been watching all of you as you’ve been soaring on this show,” Morales remarked to her new co-hosts.

“Sheryl, I’ve been on there with you a number of times and you’ve always made me feel so welcome and a part of the team, so I can’t wait to sit next to you.”

Morales is the most recent addition to the Emmy-winning daytime show, which has undergone a few adjustments recently.

Sharon Osbourne left the show in March 2021 after an on-air racist discussion with co-host Sheryl Underwood. On March 26, CBS confirmed that Osbourne will be leaving the program permanently. This is a condensed version of the information.