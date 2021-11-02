After leaving a negative Yelp review, a woman accuses a local business of harassment and doxxing.

After leaving a bad Yelp review, a TikToker claimed that a New York City business harassed and doxed her.

Chloe Tong, who goes under the TikTok handle @UrbanBling, revealed in the video that she posted a video on TikTok in September about how one business screwed up her Louboutins. She stated she never mentioned the company’s name, but that if someone wanted to know, they could message her.

Tong claimed that she left an anonymous one-star comment on the business’s Yelp website a few weeks later, on October 14, expressing her dissatisfaction with her experience.

“The personnel is incredibly knowledgable,” she said in the review, “but their workmanship is extremely bad.” She said that all of the pairs of Louboutins she brought in for resoling were resoled “incorrectly,” that several were repainted, and that there was remaining adhesive residue.

She listed a separate firm that she personally suggested for luxury shoe repair at the end of the review.

The company, Vince’s Village Cobbler, responded to Tong’s comment and accused her of being sponsored by the repair shop she named, according to the video.

“As a small business social media manager, I could NEVER imagine reacting to a client this way,” one user said in response to the video.

Another person added, “That’s awful customer service and corporate ethics.”

According to a Harvard Business Review study, responding to customers’ remarks, both good and negative, in a professional manner resulted in better overall reviews. Many more management have started openly responding to negative evaluations, proposing remedies and apologizing on behalf of the organization.

Reacting to favorable evaluations provided the same benefits as responding to negative reviews, according to the study. However, even if the unfavorable comment is disrespectful, it is critical to maintain a professional demeanor with the consumer.

Customers will feel that their experience matters to the company if it responds constructively and apologizes, and if it offers options for reestablishing a healthy relationship between management and the customer.

However, in Tong’s instance, the manager of Vince’s Village Cobbler began calling her “delusional” and even publicized her name in an edited response to her review. Tong also stated that she was “perplexed by the lack of professionalism” and went on to share a screenshot of her review on Instagram and Twitter. This is a condensed version of the information.