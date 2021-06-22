After Kate Hudson’s daughter died, a Rhabdoid Tumor was discovered.

Eliza Adalynn Moore, the popular HeyEliza account’s 2-year-old TikTok star, died after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

Moore’s mother, Kate Hudson, an Instagram star, disclosed on Father’s Day that she had died.

Hudson said in a tribute to her daughter: “My precious little child. I’m not sure how we’ll manage without you. I’m sure we promised you we’d be brave like you.

“However, we are shattered. Even though we are aware that you are no longer in pain or dissatisfied with your life.

“I had hoped that because we knew you were dying, your death would be less abrupt. It did, however. I wasn’t expecting to see what I did.”

Moore, who had 5.5 million followers on TikTok, has been battling rhabdoid tumor, a type of juvenile cancer, since she was 10 months old, according to her GoFundMe website.

The cancer continued to develop despite “countless surgeries, chemotherapy, radiation, and study drugs” to aid her in her fight, according to the page.

Moore was characterized as “playful, lively, feisty, hilarious, brilliant, cheerful, sarcastic, bossy, kind, and obsessed with life” on the page before her death.

After being created in November 2020, the page has raised $78,668 by Tuesday.

Around 20 to 25 children are diagnosed with rhabdoid tumor in the U.S. each year, according to Boston Children’s Hospital.

What is Rhabdoid Tumor?

A rare form of cancer, rhabdoid tumors are a type of the disease that can start in soft tissue around the body, such as in the kidney or liver. In Moore’s case, thousands of cancerous nodules had “completely obliterated” her right lung and spread to her heart and diaphragm, according to her GoFundMe.

Rhabdoid tumors usually develop in babies or children, with around 90 percent of cases caused by a mutation in a specific gene.

The most common signs and symptoms of rhabdoid tumor include stomach pain, the disorder cerebral palsy, paralysis of nerves on the surface of the brain, fever, headache, blood in the urine, and swollen lymph nodes. Children may also experience nausea and vomiting, a poor appetite, and weight loss. Fewer people have symptoms such as anemia, and paralysis on one side of the body.

To treat rhabdoid. This is a brief summary.