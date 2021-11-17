After Kanye West ended his feud with Drake, Big Sean and Hit-Boy labeled him “difficult” to work with.

Kanye West has allegedly been lured into yet another fight with two more rappers.

Ye rejoined with Drake this week, but has been publically chastised by Big Sean and Hit-Boy, both of whom have worked with him extensively.

West, who has now changed his name to Ye, gave fans optimism that he and Drake would work together again, but his relationship with the other two, who were both signed to Ye’s label G.O.O.D. Music, is in jeopardy.

What were Big Sean and Hit-thoughts Boy’s on Ye?

On a recent episode of the Barstool Sports show Million Dollaz Worth of Game, both Big Sean and Hit-Boy made appearances.

During the lengthy conversation, the two rappers discussed their experiences working with Ye while promoting their EP What You Expect.

Both have previously worked with Kanye West and have noted how “tough” it can be to work with him.

Sean stated, ” “Kanye can be a difficult person to deal with. We’re all aware of it,” Hit-Boy added, adding that Ye “would have you retake a verse ten times” and “redo some drums ten times.” “But then you don’t use it at all.

The two joked about the difficulties of working with each other, as well as the pressure of heading to the studio to work with Nas.

Sean claimed in a now-deleted tweet that the interview took place a month ago, before Ye’s recent comments on the show Drink Champs regarding Sean. During that interview earlier this month, Ye chastised Big Sean and John Legend for failing to back him up during his presidential campaign. Ye stated that he no longer communicates with either of them and that he requires an apology.

Sean responded on Twitter, claiming that he is “not political, that’s what’s amusing.”

What about the Democrats? No, I didn’t do it. I wasn’t used by anyone or openly endorsed by anyone. Because I’m not interested in politics. That’s what’s so funny about it: none of it is true, and he has no idea what he’s talking about. I’m on my way — Sean Don (@BigSean) is a Twitter user. 5 November 2021 Big Sean tweeted after Kanye West’s participation on Drink Champs that he can’t wait to appear on the same show.

