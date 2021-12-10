After Jussie Smollett’s guilty verdict, Dave Chappelle’s joke about him resurfaces.

As the Empire actor was found guilty of inventing a hate crime against himself, a clip of Dave Chappelle criticizing Jussie Smollett in a stand-up routine has resurfaced.

The 39-year-old was found guilty of five of the six allegations against him, including lying to police about being the victim of a hate crime he staged to boost his famous status.

In January 2019, Smollett claimed that he was attacked by two guys near his Chicago residence. The males allegedly used racial slurs against him and put a rope around his neck, according to him.

He reportedly told authorities that the suspected attackers said, “This is Maga nation,” a reference to former President Donald Trump’s MAGA (Make America Great Again) slogan.

Smollett’s claim was discovered to have multiple holes after a Chicago police investigation, and prosecutors accused him of paying the two men to assault him.

In August 2019, Chappelle questioned Smollett’s accusations and included a joke about the incident in his Netflix special, Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones.

“He was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack one night in Chicago,” Chappelle claimed in the skit.

“Oh, it’s a bizarre tale, apparently when he was strolling down the street late at night, two white men in MAGA hats came out of the shadows and beat him up, wrapped a rope around his neck, called him all kinds of [slurs], poured bleach on him, and fled off into the night.”

Chappelle went on to remark that while celebrities and Hollywood were overflowing their support for Smollett, African Americans were “oddly quiet” on the matter.

He went on to say that this was because Black people saw Smollett as “obviously lying.”

He stated, “None of these data added up at all.”

Chappelle then proceeded to simulate a faux encounter between Smollett and a police officer taking the incident report.

“OK, you left the house at 2 a.m., it’s minus 16 degrees,” he laughed. You were walking, you were walking, you were walking, you were walking, you were walking, you were walking That’s all right. And… where were you headed? Subway. Sandwiches? The males approached at that point. This is a condensed version of the information.