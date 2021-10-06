After jumping into Yellowstone Hot Springs to save her dog, a woman was burned.

After attempting to rescue her dog from a thermal hot spring in Yellowstone National Park, a Washington lady was hospitalized with severe burns.

According to the National Park Service (NPS), the 20-year-old lady, who has not been publicly identified, sustained extensive thermal burns between her shoulders and feet.

On the afternoon of October 4, she was with her father at Fountain Flat Drive, south of Madison Junction, when she was injured.

They were driving nearby when they decided to get out of the car and take a look around.

As they got out of the car, their dog leaped down and rushed away, leaping into the air.