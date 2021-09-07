After joining the Satanic Temple, a teen claims religious exemption from the school’s piercing ban.

One astute TikToker claims to have discovered an unusual way around her school’s no-piercing policy: she has joined The Satanic Temple. In just four days, a video detailing the strategy shared by @L1lyall3n—also known on the app as Lily—has received over 356,000 views. The video, which you can watch here, has received over 102,000 likes and thousands of comments.

The Satanic Temple, despite its name’s connotations, wants to “promote compassion and empathy” and “oppose authoritarian power,” among other things. The Satanic Temple, a tax-exempt, nontheistic religious organization, has lately made news for its opposition to Texas’ new anti-abortion law, which prohibits the practice after around six weeks of pregnancy.

The Satanic Temple, for example, believes that “one’s body is inviolable, subject to one’s own will alone”—a belief that is pertinent to both Texas’ abortion prohibition and the TikToker’s attempt to get around her school’s piercing regulation.

“When school says you can’t keep your nose piercing [in]unless it’s for religious purposes…” Lily wrote in her video’s on-screen captions.

A screenshot of The Satanic Temple’s website is shown in the video. The inscription reads, “Thank you for joining,” implying that the TikToker did indeed join the group.

She then goes over the list of tenants at The Satanic Temple, highlighting the one that emphasizes physical autonomy.

Viewers expressed a variety of emotions in the comments section, but the majority appeared to endorse Lily’s proposal.

@asparagoose wrote, “Modern challenges demand modern answers.”

“You can also discover some court instances that back this up!” TikToker Poppy added. “If they try to get you in trouble, report them to your school.”

Others stated that they’re tempted to use the strategy against their own schools’ rules. For example, one user inquired if joining would help them to “recover [their]red hair.”

However, not everyone was on board with Lily’s proposal. “I do think it’s a bit unusual if people are enrolling solely to use the benefit of pulling the’religion card,’” one viewer wrote. You should only join if your viewpoints are compatible.”

It's unclear at this point if Lily will receive a religious exemption from her school, allowing her to keep her nose piercing.