After Jeremy Strong’s New Yorker profile, Jessica Chastain defends him, saying, “Snark Sells.”

Strong, 42, recounted his tremendous immersion into playing the character—often to the chagrin of his co-stars and crew members, and sometimes to the point of causing himself injury—in the essay.

“To me, the stakes are life and death,” he says in the article, “and I take him as seriously as I take my own life.”

The profile has gone viral, making it one of the most talked-about issues in television and pop culture in the last week.

Most people’s reaction appears to be one of awe, as if Strong is genuinely the only guy for the job, which is part of what makes Kendall Roy such a compelling character to watch.

However, his passion can come across as overwhelming at times, as evidenced by his co-stars’ reactions in the profile.

“Jeremy usually gets fantastic results,” Brian Cox, who plays Logan, the patriarch of the Roy family, stated. “I’m only concerned with what he does to himself. I’m concerned about the crises he creates in order to prepare.” He said, ” “Actors are amusing beings. I’ve already worked with tense actors. This inability to detach oneself from your work, I believe, is a very American sickness.” Meanwhile, Kieran Culkin, who portrays Roman Roy, Strong’s on-screen brother, said: “Because I don’t see his process, it’s difficult for me to express it. He creates a bubble around himself.” Jessica Chastain has also joined the conversation, calling the piece “very one-sided,” implying that Strong was being portrayed as tough to deal with.

“I’ve known Jeremy Strong for 20 years and worked with him on two projects,” tweeted the star of Scenes From a Marriage.

