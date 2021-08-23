After ‘Jeopardy!’ ended, Mike Richards’ ‘Price Is Right’ audition tape surfaced online.

Mike Richards’ ‘Price Is Right’ audition tape surfaced online after ‘Jeopardy!’ ended.

A video has surfaced online depicting Mike Richards, the short-lived host of Jeopardy!, auditioning for the next host of The Price Is Right.

Richards, who announced his departure as host of Jeopardy! on Friday, He had already tried his hand at hosting in 2007, just nine days after his new job was announced.

Richards was one of the candidates that auditioned in front of a live studio audience to replace Bob Barker, who announced his retirement from The Price Is Right after 35 years as host.

According to a video posted to YouTube on the suitably named channel “Mike Richards Vids,” anyone curious enough to watch can see Richards’ attempts to romance the crowd as he made a push for the position.

His efforts were fruitless, as game show fans know, and the coveted position was eventually granted to Drew Carey, who is still hosting the show.

Richards went on to become an executive producer on The Price Is Right before becoming an executive producer on Jeopardy! in 2020.

After a months-long search for a replacement for the late Alex Trebek, Richards was selected a permanent host alongside actress Mayim Bialik on August 11.

The Ringer published a piece last week documenting how Richards made a number of vulgar statements on the podcast The Randumb Show, which he co-hosted from 2013 to 2014.

Richards announced his resignation from his newly assigned post on Friday, saying in a statement, “It disturbs me that these prior actions and attitudes have cast such a shadow over Jeopardy!” as the show prepares to embark on a new chapter.”

“I was pleased to be invited to host the syndicated show and to have the opportunity to increase my responsibilities, as I mentioned last week. However, over the last few days, it has become clear that continuing as host would be too much of a distraction for our viewers and not the. The following is a condensed version of the data.