After Jeffree Star’s comments about Britney Spears resurfaced, Britney Spears deleted his post.

After her admirers reacted by sharing harsh remarks Jeffree Star had made about her in the past, Britney Spears deleted an Instagram post thanking him.

On November 17, the 39-year-old singer rushed to Instagram to explain that the controversial beauty entrepreneur had sent her a care package.

She commented after praising the influencer: “Holy Mist by Jeffree Star is absolutely incredible. Without it, I don’t get up or go to sleep… I want to rip open the lovely wrapper and drink it!!! It smells amazing… and the bullet lipsticks are lovely…” She continued, ” “Sorry for having to share; if I hadn’t known, I would have wished someone had informed me!!! You’re a genius, Jeffree Star!!!!” However, the message elicited a mixed response from Spears’ devoted followers, with some pointing to Star’s issues, such as his use of violent and racial slurs, and urging the singer to reconsider her relationship with him.

“Ok, a lot has occurred since you’ve been locked up so we’re going to have to talk about Jeffree but we love you xoxo,” one admirer wrote under her post, referring to her recently terminated conservatorship.

Spears’ statement sparked a firestorm of discussion on Twitter, where he revived nasty remarks he made about the “Toxic” singer back in 2007.

Star was seen standing with Perez Hilton in a video interview with TMZ at the time, who stated to the camera, “Boycott Britney Spears.”

“”As soon as possible,” Star answered, before blogger Hilton added, “Do not enable Britney Spears.” She is a substance abuser.” “Don’t encourage her habit,” Star says in the tape, which was shot at a time when Spears was dealing with a slew of personal troubles that led to her 5150 involuntary psychiatric detention and conservatorship.

One of Spears' admirers responded to Star's previous remarks against the singer, writing: "@JeffreeStar, is this you? It was thoughtful of you to send her cosmetics. This fan base, on the other hand, is going to defend @britneyspears and has a history of tracking down receipts." Spears' tweet about Celebrity was deleted without explanation as indignation rippled across social media, prompting other fans to warn against trying to control the star after advocating for the mother of two to.