After Jason Biggs apologized for previous tweets, Courtney Stodden praised him.

Jason Biggs has been hailed by Courtney Stodden after the actor wrote them a private letter apologizing for his previous remarks directed at them.

On Thursday night, Stodden, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, published the message from the American Pie actor on Twitter.

“Hello, Courtney.” I wanted to send you a note to express my regret for any previous tweets that may have damaged your feelings,” Biggs, 43, left a message for you to read. “They were intended to be jokes, but they were made at your expense, and knowing how you feel, that makes them completely unfunny.”

“These days, I’m doing my best to live a clean and sober life, one in which I make good and healthy decisions—which includes accepting responsibility for the bad mistakes I’ve made in the past. I wish you nothing but the best, happiness, and success in everything you do.”

Stodden, 26, appeared to take a dig at Chrissy Teigen, who came under criticism in May this year over tweets from 2011 about Stodden’s 16-year-old marriage to 50-year-old actor Doug Hutchison.

Stodden captioned the Biggs screenshot, “This is what a personal apology looks like.” “Everyone makes errors, but not everyone accepts full responsibility for their actions. This is how I felt, Jason. @JasonBiggs, I wish you and your family happiness and success.”

Despite Teigen’s public apologies for her tweets, Stodden has chastised the model, alleging that she failed to contact them privately.

Stodden posted a screenshot of a notification indicating Teigen had blocked them on Instagram on May 12 with the caption: “I accept her apologies and forgive her.” But the truth remains the same: I’ve never received a private message from her or her camp.

“She even blocked me on Twitter. I want to believe this is a genuine apology, but it feels more like a public attempt to save her Target and other brand ties, which are realizing her “wokeness” is a broken record.”

"She wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take a 'dirt nap,' but would privately DM me and tell me to murder," Stodden said of Teigen in an interview with The Daily Beast published in May.