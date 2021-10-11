After injuring himself, Dog the Bounty Hunter abandons his search for Brian Laundrie.

Due to an injury, Dog the Bounty Hunter has halted his pursuit for Brian Laundrie.

The 68-year-old reality TV personality has been conducting a high-profile search for the 23-year-old fugitive wanted in the death of his fiancee Gabby Petito.

Duane Chapman, the dog’s real name, has returned to Colorado, while his team continues their hunt in Florida.

Chapman was injured in the search, according to Josh Benson of the Florida news station WFLA.

“DOG. Dog the Bounty Hunter’s team just sent me an update. He’ll be returning to Colorado soon to see his doctor after injured his ankle during the search, according to reports “Benson sent out a tweet.

“He’s also soliciting donations for what he refers to as a ‘expensive search.'”

Benson said that Chapman put together a team to carry on the hunt while he was away.

He continued, ” “Team claims he’s assembled a talented network of local team members, which he refers to as the ‘Florida Team,’ who will continue the hunt while he’s away. While he’s in Colorado, he says he’ll continue to process leads.” DOG. Dog the Bounty Hunter’s team just sent me an update. He’ll be returning to Colorado soon to see his doctor after injured his ankle during the search, according to reports. He’s also trying to raise money to continue his ‘expensive search.’ (1/2) @DogBountyHunter #BrianLaundrie — Josh Benson (@WFLAJosh) 10th of October, 2021 Meanwhile, Lyssa Chapman, Chapman’s daughter, confirmed that her father has returned to Colorado to “take care of some business.” “Dad is returning to Colorado for a short while to take care of some business. (Remember, he was on his honeymoon in Florida), “she sent out a tweet

Chapman had just gotten remarried to his new wife Francie Frane before beginning on the search for Laundrie.

Lyssa Chapman went on to say: “We’re still looking for #BrianLaundrie, and we’ve set up a team in Florida to help. I’ll share whatever I can with you, as usual.” Dad is returning to Colorado for a short while to take care of some business. (Remember, he was on his honeymoon in Florida.) We’re still looking for #BrianLaundrie and have a team in Florida. As always, I’ll share whatever I can with you — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC). This is a condensed version of the information.