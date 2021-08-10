After ignoring his mother’s pleas, a 22-year-old who didn’t believe he needed a vaccine dies of COVID.

At the age of 22, Joshua Bradstreet-Contreras died of COVID-19 in New Orleans on Friday. Despite his mother’s pleadings, he maintained he didn’t believe he needed to get the vaccine.

His mother, Tarsha Bradstreet, said it’s now her job to assist parents persuade their children to get the shots in a story that aired on a local news network on Monday.

“Don’t stop conversing with your children. Bradstreet told local ABC affiliate WGNO, “Don’t stop asking them to be vaccinated.”

Until the epidemic, Joshua, or Josh, worked as a dog trainer. Josh was interviewed by WGNO on his new employment at Café Reconcile, a charity restaurant in New Orleans that serves Southern food prepared and sold by at-risk teenagers, more than a month ago.

“Cooking has always been a passion of mine. I enjoy cooking every day, but until I came to Café Reconcile, I had never seen it as a viable job option,” Bradstreet-Contreras stated during the interview.

He became ill not long after that story aired on WGNO.

Cedric Daniels, his uncle, had come to see him in New Orleans. Like his nephew, he believed he didn’t need the vaccine. Bradstreet-Contreras was 22 when Daniels was 37.

In an August 4 piece featuring an interview with Daniels, the Associated Press described him as saying that he and his nephew were both “as healthy as a horse.” After fighting to breathe, Bradstreet-Contreras was brought to the hospital in an ambulance a few days later.

He was quickly put on a ventilator and put into a medically induced coma. Daniels began to feel weak, his eyesight blurred, and his breath became short at that time.

While recovering from pneumonia, Daniels tested positive for the virus and was given oxygen for a week.

“They’re talking about putting tubes down your throat if your oxygen doesn’t go up in the next hour,” Daniels said from his hospital bed to the Associated Press. He was eventually discharged from the hospital, but he continued to require oxygen at home.

Daniels stated, “I am now a strong supporter for doctor’s orders.” “They believe we should be vaccinated; I believe we should be vaccinated.”

Tarsha Bradstreet stated she was vaccinated and that she always told her son to get vaccinated as well.