After ICU admissions, socially isolated older adults are more likely to die, according to a study.

What are the effects of social isolation on older persons with serious illnesses? Researchers discovered that people who were socially isolated after being released from the intensive care unit (ICU) were “more likely to die” than those who had more relationships.

Researchers wanted to see if social isolation can lead to catastrophic outcomes or mortality in older persons within a year of being admitted to the hospital in their new study, which was published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine on Tuesday.

The researchers wrote, “Older adults who are socially isolated may be more vulnerable to adverse outcomes for a variety of reasons, including fewer supports to access services needed for optimal recovery; however, whether social isolation is associated with post-intensive care unit disability and mortality is unknown.”

Patients in the National Health and Aging Trends Study (NHATS) who were admitted to the ICU between 2011 and 2018 were studied, according to a news release from Yale University. The participants were asked about their social interactions, such as whether they had family members visit them or whether they attended social activities. Their levels of social isolation were rated on a scale of 0 to 6.

Surprisingly, each 1-point rise in the score was associated with a 7 percent increase in disability count and a 14 percent increase in one-year death risk, according to the researchers.

According to Yale University, “the most socially isolated older persons had a 50 percent higher burden of functional disability in the year following an ICU admission and a 119 percent higher risk of death.”

Social isolation may be a risk factor for older persons with critical disease, according to the study. It recommends that screens for social isolation, as well as therapies, should be developed, even after patients have been discharged. They could, for example, get weekly phone calls from volunteers or be enrolled in activities that encourage social connection.

In a news release, research senior author Dr. Lauren E. Ferrante of Yale School of Medicine remarked, “Hospitalization may be our last opportunity of detecting those who are socially isolated.” “We are all aware of the patient’s medical details in the hospital, but we need to be more conscious of the patient’s social situation.”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), social isolation in older individuals has been linked to issues such as lower quality of life and cognitive function. In fact, it is predicted that “almost half” of those over the age of 60 are at risk of social isolation.

